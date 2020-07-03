PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0638 (vs. yesterday at 7.0566)
People's Bank of China mid-rate for on shore yuan for the day
- the USD/CNY rate is permitted to vary by +/- 2% from this point for the session ahead
- moves outside that range will be met with PBOC intervention to drive it back inside
- USD/CNH is free from such restriction
PBOC skips open market operations
- 110 billion yuan liquidity is drained from the market due to reverse repo expires
- for the week as a while a net drain of 490bn yuan
Meanwhile the Bank of Japan increased its purchases of Japanese Government Bonds at today's scheduled QE operation
- bought 420bn of those with 1-3 years until maturity, from 340bn the previous time
