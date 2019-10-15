PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0708 (vs. yesterday at 7.0725 )

People's Bank of China finally shift the mid rate from circa 7.0730 where its been for weeks (give or take a few points)

Although it is not much of a change, down 17 pips from yesterday.





If you are so inclined you could read this as the PBOC supporting Chinese satisfaction with the outcome of the trade talks and nudging the yuan a little higher as a placatory gesture to the US.





ps. Sep inflation data coming from China at the bottom of the hour.