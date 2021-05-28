PBOC statement on yuan FX rate not to be used to spur exports, offset commodity price rises

A statement from the People's Bank of China on Thursday, useful background info on what the Bank is conveying on the yuan.

exchange rate of the CNY can't be used as a tool to spur exports

or to offset the impact of commodity price rises

Adds:

FX market is currently "balanced"

yuan rate could go either way in the future

"The key is to properly manage expectations, firmly crack down on attempts to manipulate the market or 'maliciously' create one-sided expectations," the statement said. "Enterprises and financial institutions should adapt to a two-way fluctuation of the exchange rate."





CNH has been on a persistent rip higher:



