PBOC: The fundamentals of China's economy have not changed

The Chinese central bank remarks in its quarterly monetary policy implementation report

China's economy faces several challenges

Coronavirus outbreak will have certain impact on the economy

Will increase credit support to fight back against impact of coronavirus outbreak

Will comprehensively use monetary policy tools, keep yuan basically stable

Will support firms to resume operation and production

The PBOC is trying to keep the calm in the market, similar to what we have seen by Chinese leaders over the past few weeks. I wouldn't look too much into the remarks here, it is but a bit of rallying cry to lift the spirits amid the current situation.



