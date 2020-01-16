PBOC to keep liquidity at reasonably ample levels this year - official
The head of the PBOC's monetary policy department, Sun Guofeng, remarks in a column in China Finance magazine
- PBOC to keep liquidity at reasonably ample level this year
- By using monetary tools such as RRR, MLF, OMO and SLF
- PBOC will improve transmission mechanism of loan prime rate
- To keep yuan exchange rate flexibile and improve macro prudential policy
The usual comments by the Chinese central bank but if anything else, this just reaffirms that we can expect more easing of monetary conditions this year as already seen by the RRR cut as seen earlier this month.