PBOC Vice Governor says there is room for interest rate cuts, and to RRR
People's Bank of China Vice Governor Liu
- says China will not scrap benchmark lending rate for the time being
- china still needs time to observe effects of LPR reform
- future interest rate policy focus will be on the LPR, benchmark rates may not be changed in near term
- there is room for cuts in both the reserve requirement ratio and lending rate
- interest rate differential between US and China poses no pressure on the yuan
- Says urgency for interest rate reform due to China - US trade war, industrial transformation, rate cuts from global central banks
More:
- China's economy is not experiencing deflation, market rates at a basically reasonable level
- Says overall lending costs to small and medium-sized firms has dropped more than 1 pct point this year
- There is some room for RRR cut in future, but that room is not as big as people thought
- China will keep individual mortgage lending basically stable, issue a plan on such lending