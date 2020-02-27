PBOC: We will ensure ample liquidity through targeted RRR cuts at the appropriate time

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by PBOC vice governor, Liu Guoqiang

PBOC
  • Will increase re-lending and re-discount credit
  • Will launch policies to support capital replenishment of smaller lenders
The Chinese central bank continues to reiterate their determination to push forward with more stimulus measures to prop up the economy. Expect more easing measures down the road as China continues on its path to recovery, which may take quite some time.
