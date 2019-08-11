PBOC weekend comments - yuan volatility is due to trade war

Director-general of the People's Bank of China's international department with the remarks over the weekend.

Zhu Jun said the increase in volatility in the yuan since this month is a normal market reaction to increasing trade tensions
  • caused to some extent by the US decision to raise tariffs
On saying China is a currency manipulator:
  • violates basic, common economic sense and international consensus, and is unconvincing
And:
  • China's economy is resilient, capable of coping 
---
If you are new to all this 'volatility' in this context refers to the weakening of the currency, K? So … here we have again the PBOC OK'ing a lower yuan. 

