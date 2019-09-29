PBOC (weekend statement) says will increase the strength of counter-cyclical measures

A statement published by the People's Bank of China on Sunday on Chinese twitter (Weibo)

On the PBOC account.
  • China will "continue to implement a prudent monetary policy and increase the strength of counter-cyclical measures"
  • will improve channels for banking sector liquidity to flow into the real economy
  • will support capital raising measures by smaller banks
Sounds a bit like 'well, what else would they say?'. Maybe trying to give us a bit of good feelz ahead of the long holiday coming in China (public holidays from 1 to 7 October).
 

