PBOC (weekend statement) says will increase the strength of counter-cyclical measures
A statement published by the People's Bank of China on Sunday on Chinese twitter (Weibo)
On the PBOC account.
- China will "continue to implement a prudent monetary policy and increase the strength of counter-cyclical measures"
- will improve channels for banking sector liquidity to flow into the real economy
- will support capital raising measures by smaller banks
---
Sounds a bit like 'well, what else would they say?'. Maybe trying to give us a bit of good feelz ahead of the long holiday coming in China (public holidays from 1 to 7 October).