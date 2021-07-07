PBOC yuan intervention, US$23bn amount

China FX reserves fell $7.8b in June to $3214b.

After adjusting for valuation and income effects ... I estimate that the PBOC intervened by $23bn to buy USD and sell yuan

most of which likely occurred when yuan was trading beyond 6.40 during the first half of June

ANZ note that ... "This is the most in a while"

By buying USD/yuan the PBoC is aiming at weakening the yuan. Look like under 6.4 was the line in the sand; a level to perhaps to keep an eye on ahead should yuan strengthen again. Don't go betting the farm on relying on the People's Bank of China though folks.





