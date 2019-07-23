PBOC's Yi says that current interest rates are appropriate

Comments by PBOC governor, Yi Gang, via state media

Says that any rate decision is to be based on China's situation

China's inflation trend is mild

China is continuing to reiterate that any changes to their key policy rate will depend more on domestic factors rather than what other central banks are doing. Though if the Fed does embark on a more aggressive easing cycle later in the year, I reckon that could yet force the PBOC's hand to also get on the easing train.



