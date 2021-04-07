People's Bank of China wary of rising household debt - could damage economic recovery

A PBOC research paper is highlighting that a household credit boom could tend to drag down economic growth more so than corporate debt.

researchers say household leverage slowed real per-capita GDP growth by 3.7% in five years

due to indebted houlsegholds reducing consumption

and that highly-indebted households are vulnerable to negative income changes

recommend that policy makers strictly control the leverage of households

The rapid increase in household debt in China has been driven by mortgages & a relaxation in lending standards.







