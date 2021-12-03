Pimco says concerned the Fed is behind the curve on inflation, need to act more quickly

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

PIMCO's chief investment officer for global credit spoke at a Bloomberg event on Thursday

Some blunt comments on how the Federal Open Market Committee has lagged:

  • "We've been very concerned that the Fed has frankly been behind the curve and needed to act more quickly"

Added that he welcomed the pivot from Powell and that market should take tightening in its stride:

  • "I don't think it's going to be so much of a dramatic event for markets
  • I think the stock market, the housing market and consumers can handle it."

  

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose