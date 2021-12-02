Plenty of Federal Reserve speakers ahead for Thursday

1330 GMT - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic moderates virtual conversation, "Why is Housing So Expensive?" before the Biennial Real Estate Conference organized by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta and Dallas.

1600 GMT - Federal Reserve Board Governor Randal Quarles speaks on "Departing Thoughts" before virtual event hosted by the American Enterprise Institute







1630 GMT - Bostic again, participates in a virtual live interview, "Policy for Progress" before the Reuters Next conference.





1630 GMT - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly and Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin participate in virtual fireside chat, "State of the Labor Market" hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.





Bostic, Daly and Barkin seem to offer the most likelihood of trading-related commentary.





After Mester spoke earlier today:

Expect more of this from Fed talking heads:







