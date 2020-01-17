Poll of economists - most of them say ECB should not move from negative rates (you know what to do)

Reuters poll in 60 economists on the European Central Bank 

  • 47 of the 60 say Eurozone growth has bottomed out
(but won't necessarily bounce much)

  • 46 of 57 say the ECB should not abandon negative rates in 2020
From the report:
  • "Economic growth has bottomed out, but we don't think it will pick up by much anytime soon, either. It is going to flat- line at the current low levels," said Moritz Degler, senior economist at Oxford Economics. "Any pick-up would likely need to come from the industrial sector and that situation would improve only if there was a permanent resolution to the trade conflict between the U.S. and China. We don't think that is very likely."

