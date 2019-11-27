Poll shows Bank of Canada expected to be on hold next week
The Bank of Canada meet next on December 4. Reuters report on their latest poll, which has all those surveyed agreeing the Bank would remain on hold.
- Reuters poll of over 30 economists
- taken November 19-26
Further out:
- When asked if the Canadian economy actually needs a rate cut before the end of next year, a slim majority of economists - 13 of 24 - said no. (a month back, a similar set of economists were slightly inclined toward a cut)
- That change in expectations was primarily driven by comments from BoC officials - Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins - who spoke last week at separate events about Canada's monetary conditions being "about right" despite global trade tensions.