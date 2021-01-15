Poll shows Bank of England still expected to keep rates unchanged until at least 2024

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reuters latest poll of analysts on the outlook for the UK.

Analysts expect:
  • It will take more than two years for Britain's economy to recover to its pre-COVID-19 level
  • Bank of England was still expected to keep rates steady until at least 2024 and to avoid negative borrowing costs
  • economy would contract 1.4% this quarter
  • next quarter the economy was expected to expand 3.9% 
  • grow 2.5% in Q2
Reuters have posted more at this link.

