Poll shows majority of economists expect a Fed taper announcement in September

Reuters conducted the polling, with the results (in summary):

28 of 43 said the Fed is likely to announce a taper of its asset purchases - currently set at $80 billion of Treasuries and $40 billion of MBS per month - at its September meeting



"I know some Fed officials are pushing for it to happen at the September meeting, but that is very unlikely," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. macro strategist at TD Securities.

"November is possible if the next two employment reports are strong enough, but the odds favor December as the time of the formal announcement." Comments from one analyst who is not amongst that majority:





Here are the dates of FOMC meetings still to come this year:



