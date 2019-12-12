Poloz Q&A: We're hopeful that broader investment will return to old trendline when NAFTA is ratified

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Poloz in Toronto:

  • However we have weak investment spending overall
  • Trade uncertainty 'has frozen a lot of people'
  • Investment in oil and gas is running at about half of pre-2015
  • We're seeing signs of renewed investment in oil and gas
  • We're hopeful that broader investment will return to old trendline when NAFTA is ratified
  • Foreign direct investment into Canada has picked up this year
  • Half of the economy is growing solidly, the other half is around zero
  • IT services are 5 to 5.5% of the Canadian economy and growing
Poloz is an optimist. He's been predicting a pickup in investment since his first day on the job.
