Poloz Q&A: We're hopeful that broader investment will return to old trendline when NAFTA is ratified
Comments from Poloz in Toronto:
- However we have weak investment spending overall
- Trade uncertainty 'has frozen a lot of people'
- Investment in oil and gas is running at about half of pre-2015
- We're seeing signs of renewed investment in oil and gas
- We're hopeful that broader investment will return to old trendline when NAFTA is ratified
- Foreign direct investment into Canada has picked up this year
- Half of the economy is growing solidly, the other half is around zero
- IT services are 5 to 5.5% of the Canadian economy and growing
Poloz is an optimist. He's been predicting a pickup in investment since his first day on the job.