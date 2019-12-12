Poloz Q&A: We're hopeful that broader investment will return to old trendline when NAFTA is ratified

Comments from Poloz in Toronto:





However we have weak investment spending overall

Trade uncertainty 'has frozen a lot of people'

Investment in oil and gas is running at about half of pre-2015

We're seeing signs of renewed investment in oil and gas

We're hopeful that broader investment will return to old trendline when NAFTA is ratified

Foreign direct investment into Canada has picked up this year



Half of the economy is growing solidly, the other half is around zero

IT services are 5 to 5.5% of the Canadian economy and growing

Poloz is an optimist. He's been predicting a pickup in investment since his first day on the job.

