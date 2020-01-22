Poloz Q&A: Effect of new Federal gov't tax cut is equivalent to about 0.1% GDP growth

Comments from Poloz and Wilkins:





Federal tax moves equivalent to about 10-15 bps of BOC easing

Wilkins: Output gap only has a very small drag on inflation in the projection horizon

Retail sales in Canada don't always include online sales

Some of Canadian retail sales recorded in US, because people buying from Amazon so signals might not be accurate

We don't see the froth in the housing market

I've said many times that we present a fresh press release each time so that individual words don't preoccupy analysis. I'll say it now: our rates remain appropriate.

I believe issue in economy will prove temporary but they might prove more persistent

We talked about insurance cut in Oct based on downside risks. Some of those risks have landed but easier depends on two-way risks like financial vulnerabilities

The comments in the press conference were less dovish than in the statement. The stance is more watch-and-wait than an itchy trigger finger.