Poloz Q&A: Effect of new Federal gov't tax cut is equivalent to about 0.1% GDP growth

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Poloz and Wilkins:

Poloz and Wilkins on Jan 22
  • Federal tax moves equivalent to about 10-15 bps of BOC easing
  • Wilkins: Output gap only has a very small drag on inflation in the projection horizon
  • Retail sales in Canada don't always include online sales
  • Some of Canadian retail sales recorded in US, because people buying from Amazon so signals might not be accurate
  • We don't see the froth in the housing market
  • I've said many times that we present a fresh press release each time so that individual words don't preoccupy analysis. I'll say it now: our rates remain appropriate.
  • I believe issue in economy will prove temporary but they might prove more persistent
  • We talked about insurance cut in Oct based on downside risks. Some of those risks have landed but easier depends on two-way risks like financial vulnerabilities
The comments in the press conference were less dovish than in the statement. The stance is more watch-and-wait than an itchy trigger finger.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose