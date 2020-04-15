Poloz Q&A: It's impossible to judge when economy will recover

Comments from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and senior deputy Wilkins:

Poloz
  • For the moment, all our operations are aimed at market function
  • We continue to draw a distinction between asset purchases for QE and for market functioning. Effectively they're the same, but we're not targeting rates
  • We have not moved into the QE space, we'll look at that during the recovery phase if it's needed
  • Funding for credit is a tool we haven't done yet because credit markets are largely open
  • In our tool kit, we also have the option of deploying our tools in different ways
  • Notes that corporate credit isn't functioning properly
  • We're reasonably optimistic that the BOC's best case scenario is still achievable
  • Optimistic about the wage subsidy program, which should give us a leg up on the restart
  • Wage program should also boost confidence
  • Won't speculate about buying mortgage-backed securities. Notes that BOC is buying government-backed (CMHC) bonds
  • Bank of Canada is sticking to its plan of succession


