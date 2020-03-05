Poloz: Resilience of Canadian economy could be seriously tested by virus

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from BOC

  • Downside risks were more than enough to offset worries about leverage and financial vulnerabilities to cut rates
  • Canada is headed for at least another quarter of weak GDP and Q2 could be weak as well
  • Reiterates that BOC  ready to cut further if necessary
  • At the very least the economy will be significantly disrupted in H1
  • It is possible economy will snap back after health professionals have managed situation but outbreak and effects could be more persistent
  • Business and consumer confidence will erode further, creating a more persistent slowdown
  • Stresses from energy producing regions will spread into other parts of the country
  • Many of the implications of virus lie beyond influence of monetary policy

