Poloz statement: Commodity-producing countries are being hit twice right now

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Bank of Canada Governor

BOC poloz
  • Balance of risks is a decline in inflation
  • Risk of sustained deflation in Canada is low
  • Repeats that 0.25% in effective lower bound
  • There has been some improvement in market functioning
  • Says today's MPR will be his last (dispelling rumors he might be asked to stay on)
  • Corporate bond market continues to show signs of strain
  • BOC has so far accumulated over C$200B of new assets, amounting to about 10% of Canada's GDP
  • Extending repo program should help banks and lower mortgage rates
  • BOC stands ready to augment all programs if needed

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose