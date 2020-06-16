Powell: Significant uncertainty on timing and strength of recovery

Downturn could widen US inequality if not reversed

Some recent indicators have pointed to stabilization

Repeats that rates will stay near zero until the economy is on track

Full recovery unlikely until confidence is restored

Pandemic is hitting low-income households the hardest

Long-term inflation expectations 'fairly stable'

Repeats that Fed is committed to using its full range of tools to support the economy

Direct financial help to families and business can make a critical difference and limit long-lasting economic damage

There's nothing new here. This is similar to what he said after the FOMC decision and that's no surprise since it was only 6 days ago.

