Powell: High-frequency data shows pace of the recovery has slowed

Housing remains an area of strength

On balance, the data points to a slowing in the pace of recovery

It's too early to say how large and sustained it is

We know what the lockdown looks like, then there was the reopening and we expected many, many people to go back to work



Our job isn't to plan for the best case. There is great uncertainty around the development of therapeutics and vaccines

I think 'for quite some time' we're going to be struggling against disinflationary pressures, not inflation

We think our policy is in a good place but we're ready to adapt when we think it's appropriate

Repeats that they're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates

Some humility is appropriate in forecasting where the economy is headed. It looks like we're seeing a slowdown in the rate of growth. The timing of it seems to be related to the spike in cases in mid-June. We're just going to have to wait and see.



The dollar bounced on the headline. That's something I was looking for ahead of time.

