Powell: I didn't say this was one-and-done

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Powell Q&A

Powell
  • This isn't the start of a long series of rate cuts
  • There is a range of views in the committee
  • Long business cycles have sometimes involved the Fed cutting, then hiking again. I don't think that's particularly likely, but it's an example
  • "A couple of rate hikes isn't going to matter that much if we're in a downturn"
  • This was well-telegraphed
  • Downside risks are really coming from abroad and we're concerned about inflation
That comment cut the market's losses. However I don't think it's really any different than what he was saying before. But it shows a market that's looking to buy dips.

