Powell if market function continues to improve, we will taper corporate bond program
Powell comments
- I don't see us wanting to run through the corporate bond market like an elephant
- We want to be there if things turn
Powell said that if the market continues to function, then the Fed simply won't buy as many corporate bonds. His comments almost suggest they're reluctantly participating just to follow up on the promise.
This headline has sparked a second leg down in stocks following the virus headlines.