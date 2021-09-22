Powell is also trying to get reappointed

This isn't the time to be cavalier





Powell isn't going to walk into the FOMC meeting and say that they need to be dovish so he can be reappointed but if he has a choice to make on being a bit more dovish or hawkish, that has to factor in.





The White House will likely make a decision on Powell in October or early November. Economists think he's is going to be reappointed but no one really knows. Yellen is a dove and may want to see another equally-dovish woman appointed in Brainard.





Working against Powell is the latest ethics scandal with Kaplan and Rosengren day trading stocks while deciding on monetary policy. That's not his fault but as the Chair, he has to answer for it. Both he and Yellen had plenty of time to tighten up those rules and absolutely should have anticipated this would one day be a problem.





So while I don't think self-preservation is a big factor for Powell today, I'm sure he's already inclined towards a patient approach and now is not the time that he wants to be pulling away the punch bowl and roiling markets.

