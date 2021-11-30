Powell: It is time to retire "transitory" for inflation. Dollar moves higher.

US yields move higher





Fed's Powell admits that it is time to retire the term "transitory" for inflation. The dollar moved higher on the comment. Stocks dip and US yields move higher (although still lower)





NASDAQ index -32 points



10 year yield up to 1.453% from 1.412% low. Two year 0.496% up from 0.441%



USDJPY moves up from 112.524 to 113.336 Market moving comments from Powell:

