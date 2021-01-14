More from Fed's Powell





Now is not the time to be talking about Fed exit



Economy is far from Fed's goals



Taper tantrum highlights sensitivity about bond buying



We know we need to be very careful in communicating



Guidance on rates, asset purchases is not timebase but outcome based



We will be very very transparent as we get close

When it does become appropriate to discuss specific dates for QE taper, we will let the world know



This will be a different economy will we come out of the pandemic



We are still at early stage of understanding climate change implications for the economy and financial sector



We are not living the downside case that was contemplated



We could be back to the old economic peak fairly soon



There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the US economy



stocks are little changed from levels at the start of his speech. S&P is up around 6 points or 0.16%. The NASDAQ index is up 33 points or 0.25%



US yields moved higher with the 10 year trading at 1.110%, up 2.7 basis points. That's just off the high of 1.115%. The 30 year yield is at 1.85 8%, up 4.2 basis points. The high reached 1.8637%



Spot gold is trading up $7.05 or 0.38% $1852.56. The high price during the speech extended to $1857.56

The US dollar moved lower during the speech but recovered some of the declines in the last half.

Powell finished his comments at 1:34 PM ET: