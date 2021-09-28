Powell on ethics of trading within the Fed: Fed will address the ethics issues

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Powell addresses ethics issues

  • As soon as learned of regional Fed bank presidents trading, directed staff to undertake a full review
  • Need to modify our practices and in process of creating recommendations for that
  • Looking carefully at regional Fed bank president trading to make sure it was in compliance with rules and law
  • Appearance is unacceptable even if, as appears to be the case, trading was in compliance with rules
  • Rules, practices and disclosure needs to be improved
  • The Fed will rise to the moment and address ethics issues
