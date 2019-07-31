Powell opening statement: Cut intended to 'insure' against downside risks

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Highlights in Powell's opening statement:

  • Cut aimed at boosting inflation towards target
  • It's important that strong job market helps more left behind
  • Economy remains favorable
  • GDP growth in Q2 was close to expectations
  • Manufacturing output has declined and business fixed investment growth
  • Foreign growth has disappointed in manufacturing, particularly in Europe and China
  • Trade policy nearly boiled over but now appear to have returned to a simmer
  • Wages are rising but not at a pace that's putting much upward pressure on inflation
  • Global disinflationary pressures persist
  • The committee still sees a favorable outlook
  • FOMC says 'somewhat lower' policy rate is warranted
  • Fed is adjusting towards a "somewhat more accommodative policy"



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose