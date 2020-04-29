Powell opening statement: Economic activity will likely drop at an unprecedented pace in Q2

Retailers have been particularly hard hit

Expect April unemployment in double-digits



We're committed to using full range of tools at this challenging time

Lowering interest rates cannot stop the drop in economic activity due to closures

Preserving the flow of credit is essential to preserving economy

We will continue to use powers proactively until we're confident hat US is solidly on the road to recovery

"Forcefully, proactively, and aggressively" support lending markets



Direct fiscal support may be needed for many, can help those in need

We will continue to use our tools to ensure the recovery is as robust as possible

Unambiguous and unequivocal. The Fed is going to pin rates to zero for a long time.

