Powell opening statement: We're strongly committed to using all our tools

Decline in current quarter in GDP is likely to be the most-severe on record

Unemployment rate currently likely understates current unemployment rate

Some indicators indicate a rebound. Cites auto and retail sales in some sectors

Some indicators suggest stabilization in some sectors

Indicators of long-term inflation expectations remain fairly stable

We all want to get back to normal but a full recovery unlikely until people fee safe

Preserving the flow of credit is necessary

Ongoing purchases have improved financial conditions



We will increase holdings of holdings at least at the current pace, prepared to adjust as needed

We will continue to use powers forcefully, aggressively and proactively

Will put tools back in the toolbox 'after the crisis has passed'

Yield curve control effectiveness 'remains an open question'

The comment about yield curve control took a bit of the winds out of the sail of the risk trade.

