Powell opening statement: The pace of improvement has moderated

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Fed Chairman

  • Economic activity has continued to recover
  • Household spending on durable goods has been strong and moved above pre-pandemic level
  • In contrast, services spending has been slow
  • Business investment has picked up
  • Path ahead remains highly uncertain
  • Roughly half of the jobs losses have been erased
  • Economic downturn has not fallen equally on all Americas
  •  Full recovery unlikely until people are confident of safety
  • Recent rise in virus cases particularly concerning

