Powell opening statement: Several developments point to a better outcome later in the year

Goods spending has moderated following large gains

Consumer spending on services remains low

Path ahead remains highly uncertain

Inflation remains below 2% on 12-months basis

Cited progress on vaccine and mask wearing as positives

Economy has proved more resilient than expected

Monetary policy is playing a key role in supporting the recovery

We continue to expect it will be appropriate to leave rates at currently levels until inflation on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time

Repeats that QE will continue until 'substantial further progress' made

Economy is a 'long way' from employment and inflation goals

Repeats that it's likely to take 'some time' before substantial progress



If progress or changes, we will adjust



He hit all the right dovish notes in the opening statement and the only thing remotely hawkish was some optimism about the vaccine, which is not a surprise.

