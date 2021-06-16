Powell opening statement: Indicators of activity and employment continue to improve

Indicators of activity and employment continue to improve

Household spending is rising at a rapid pace

Business investment is increasing at a solid pace

Overall unemployment remains well below pre-pandemic

Factors weighing on employment growth should wane in the coming months

Inflation has increased 'notably' and to remain elevated

Seeing upward price pressures from rebound in spending

There's a possibility that inflation pressures could be persistent



If we saw signs that the path of inflation was moving persistently above goal, we would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy

Bottlenecks putting upward pressure on inflation have been larger than anticipated

Whenever liftoff comes, policy will remain highly accommodative

Liftoff will mean the economy is strong

Reaching the standard of 'substantial further progress' is 'still a ways off'

The 5-year note yield is now up 10 bps to 0.88% on the day. That's a strong signal about how surprised the market is by this.

