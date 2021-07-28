Powell opening statement: The labor market has a ways to go

The labor market has a ways to go

Household spending rising at an especially rapid pace

Special factors appear to be weighing on labor force participation but those should wane in coming months

Supply bottlenecks have been larger than anticipated

Inflation still expected to fall back to longer run goals



Housing remains strong and business investment rising at a solid pace

Inflation could turn out to be higher and more persistent than we expect

If we saw signs of material and consistent rises in medium-term inflation beyond target, we would respond

The timing of any taper will depend on incoming data and we will provide advance notice before any changes

The taper comments don't have the same strident qualifiers about 'still a ways off' or anything along those lines. Him saying 'advance' notice isn't as strong as previously.

