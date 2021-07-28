Powell opening statement: The labor market has a ways to go

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Powell in his opening statement

Powell July 28
  • The labor market has a ways to go
  • Household spending rising at an especially rapid pace
  • Special factors appear to be weighing on labor force participation but those should wane in coming months
  • Supply bottlenecks have been larger than anticipated
  • Inflation still expected to fall back to longer run goals
  • Housing remains strong and business investment rising at a solid pace
  • Inflation could turn out to be higher and more persistent than we expect
  • If we saw signs of material and consistent rises in medium-term inflation beyond target, we would respond
  • The timing of any taper will depend on incoming data and we will provide advance notice before any changes
The taper comments don't have the same strident qualifiers about 'still a ways off' or anything along those lines. Him saying 'advance' notice isn't as strong as previously.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose