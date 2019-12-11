Powell opening statement: US economic outlook remains favorable

Powell opening statements:

  • We expect moderate growth to continue
  • Notes rising incomes and consumer confidence
  • Monetary policy well-positioned to serve Americas
  • Wages have been rising particularly for lower-paying jobs
  • Inflation persistently below 2% could be unhealthy
  • Policy is not on a pre-set course and will respond accordingly to material changes in the outlook
  • Pressures in money markets in recent weeks have been subdued
  • Stand ready to adjust repo operations to keep Fed fund rate in target range

