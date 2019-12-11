Coming Up!
Powell opening statement: US economic outlook remains favorable
Powell opening statements:
ForexLive
- We expect moderate growth to continue
- Notes rising incomes and consumer confidence
- Monetary policy well-positioned to serve Americas
- Wages have been rising particularly for lower-paying jobs
- Inflation persistently below 2% could be unhealthy
- Policy is not on a pre-set course and will respond accordingly to material changes in the outlook
- Pressures in money markets in recent weeks have been subdued
- Stand ready to adjust repo operations to keep Fed fund rate in target range
