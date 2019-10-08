Powell: Policy actions are providing support for the outlook

Fed will soon announce measures to add to reserves supply over time, don't confuse it with QE, it's a 'technical issue'

Policy is never on a pre-set course, will change as appropriate

Repeats that Fed will 'act as appropraite'

Will assess outlook and risks on a meeting-by-meeting basis

Global developments pose risks to a favorable US outlook

'Time is upon us' for Fed to expand balance sheet to remain appropriate level of reserves



Powell mentioned data dependence 7 times in the speech. The Fed funds futures market is pricing in a 77% chance of a cut on Oct 30. I expect that could move 20 points in either direction depending on the US-China meeting.







The initial market take on this report is that it's slightly dovish but I don't see that. This sounds like someone who is reluctant to cut this month.

