Powell Q&A: There is no reason why expansion can't continue

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Powell answers questions following his speech

Powell answers questions following his speech
  • We monitor financial risks very closely, they're moderate overall
  • Job growth is slowing
  • Yield curve control is something worth looking at
  • Repeats that the Fed isn't in favor of negative rates
  • Likens current episode to mid-90s modest rate cuts, says that's the 'spirit' of current cuts
  • Says it's possible that rate cuts hurt consumer confidence but but hasn't seen signs of it
  • We want inflation expectations to be centered right at 2%
  • Do not want to get on 'disinflationary' road
  • I watch markets very closely
  • The geopolitical risks are important right now.
  • We've learned that the unemployment rate can just lower lower than we previously believed
  • We've got a 'solid' consumer. US economy feels sustainable, not aspect is booming
  • Wages are rising but right around the rate of productivity
He sounds reluctant to cut to my ear.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose