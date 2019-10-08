Powell Q&A: There is no reason why expansion can't continue

Powell answers questions following his speech





We monitor financial risks very closely, they're moderate overall



Job growth is slowing

Yield curve control is something worth looking at

Repeats that the Fed isn't in favor of negative rates

Likens current episode to mid-90s modest rate cuts, says that's the 'spirit' of current cuts

Says it's possible that rate cuts hurt consumer confidence but but hasn't seen signs of it

We want inflation expectations to be centered right at 2%

Do not want to get on 'disinflationary' road

I watch markets very closely

The geopolitical risks are important right now.



We've learned that the unemployment rate can just lower lower than we previously believed

We've got a 'solid' consumer. US economy feels sustainable, not aspect is booming

Wages are rising but right around the rate of productivity



