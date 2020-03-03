Powell Q&A: We do like our current policy stance, it's appropriate but prepared based on flow of events

Powell takes questions





Financial markets are functioning in an orderly manner

Believes our action will provide a meaningful boost to the economy

Rate cut can avoid tightening of financial conditions

If we get for a place where we feel it's appropriate to change policy, we will do that (asked about reversing cuts)



He didn't exactly tip a move on March 18 with that headline comment.





Overall, Powell isn't offering much insight into what the Fed plan is. But that's because the Fed's plan is to wait for the stock market and Fed funds futures to tell it what to do.

