Powell Q&A: We're not thinking about raising rates, we're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Powell in response to reporter questions:

Powell
  • We think policy is currently well positioned, otherwise we would change it
  • The path ahead of the economy is highly uncertain
  • We had 128 month expansion but never got inflation to sustainably 2% so we have to be humble
  • We're going to be deploying our tools, all of our tools, to the full extent for however long it takes to get back to full employment
  • We would be prepared to tolerate or I should say to welcome very low readings on unemployment without worrying about inflation
  • We're not thinking about raising rates, we're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates
  • Many differences between now and the Great Depression
  • We ultimately do see a full recovery over time
  • We could see significant job growth in the coming months
  • It's way too early to be changing longer-run forecasts
  • There have been gains in market...(awkward pause) functioning. We don't take that for granted
  • We're now in the final run-up to starting Main Street facility
  • We're prepared to adapt further with all our facilities
  • This is the biggest shock in living memory and the fiscal response has been large, forceful and very quick; it's 14% of GDP
  • It's possible we will need to do more and it's possible Congress will need to do more
  • Some different possible approaches to $600 unemployment supplement are out there and look promising
  • The evidence of one jobs report is that we might have bottomed in May but we'll see, we're not going to overreact to a single data point
  • Main Street lending will start 'soon'
These comments are almost universally dovish but the only real place you're seeing it is gold and copper.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose