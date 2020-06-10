Powell Q&A: We're not thinking about raising rates, we're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates

Comments from Powell in response to reporter questions:





We think policy is currently well positioned, otherwise we would change it

The path ahead of the economy is highly uncertain

We had 128 month expansion but never got inflation to sustainably 2% so we have to be humble



We're going to be deploying our tools, all of our tools, to the full extent for however long it takes to get back to full employment

We would be prepared to tolerate or I should say to welcome very low readings on unemployment without worrying about inflation



We're not thinking about raising rates, we're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates

Many differences between now and the Great Depression

We ultimately do see a full recovery over time

We could see significant job growth in the coming months



It's way too early to be changing longer-run forecasts

There have been gains in market...(awkward pause) functioning. We don't take that for granted

We're now in the final run-up to starting Main Street facility

We're prepared to adapt further with all our facilities

This is the biggest shock in living memory and the fiscal response has been large, forceful and very quick; it's 14% of GDP

It's possible we will need to do more and it's possible Congress will need to do more

Some different possible approaches to $600 unemployment supplement are out there and look promising

The evidence of one jobs report is that we might have bottomed in May but we'll see, we're not going to overreact to a single data point

Main Street lending will start 'soon'



These comments are almost universally dovish but the only real place you're seeing it is gold and copper.





