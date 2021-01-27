Powell Q&A: We are a long way from a full recovery but fiscal response has been strong and sustained

There are as many people unemployed now as at the peak of the financial crisis

Not for us to play a role in talking about specific policies

Shocks from pandemic was unprecedented in modern economic history

If you look at what's been driving asset prices in the past few months it's been the vaccine and fiscal policy

"The connection between low interest rates and asset values is probably something that's not as tight as people think"

Oh man, that quote blows my mind. Let's wait until he tapers/hikes (if ever) and revisit that line.



