Powell Q&A: It's unlikely we would see a persistent rise in inflation with significant slack in labor market

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Powell in the media Q&A:

Comments from Powell in the media Q&A
  • It's much more likely we would see inflation expectations move up with a tight labor market
  • It would take some time for expectations to move up and it would likely take a strong labor market to do that
  • Says it's 'pretty unlikely' that inflation expectations would move up with slack in the labor market
  • We were very worried about scarring in the labor market and small businesses being wiped out last year. So far, we haven't experienced that level of scarring in either
  • We do monitor the housing market very carefully
  • We are likely to see some upward pressures on prices during reopening but those are likely to be temporary
  • An episode of one-time price increases is not the same thing as persistent year-over-year rises
  • If prices were to materially rise against expectations, we would use our tools
  • Base effects are a reason that 12 months readings will be high. You'll see that in PCE inflation later this week
  • Base effects will add about 1 percentage point to y/y inflation and 0.7 pp to core
  • The other one-time factor is bottlenecks
  • If we see inflation moving above 2% persistently in a material way, then we will use our tools. No one should doubt that in that event, we would be prepared to use our tools
  • If there were really labor market tightness, we'd see faster wage growth.
There was a modest US dollar retracement as Powell emphasized that the Fed wouldn't hesitate to hike if inflation got away from them but the dollar remains near the lows of the day.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose