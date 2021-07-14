Powell Q&A: House price rises aren't driven by irresponsible lending

Powell answers questions in the House

  • House price rises aren't driven by irresponsible lending
  • Low rates are part of higher house prices but changes in preferences are as well
  • Building supply materials are also contributing to home prices rises
  • Housing prices are climbing at a high rate
  • More housing supply would alleviate home price rises
  • Expects a Fed report on central bank digital currency in Sept
  • Incoming inflation data has been higher than expected, but is still consistent with what we were talking about (regarding transitory inflation)
  • Cites school reopening that should ease labor market
Treasury yields remain near the lows of the day with 10s down 4.7 bps to 1.37%. Overall though you can't point to a headline from Powell in the Q&A that's moved the market.

