Powell Q&A: House price rises aren't driven by irresponsible lending

House price rises aren't driven by irresponsible lending

Low rates are part of higher house prices but changes in preferences are as well

Building supply materials are also contributing to home prices rises



Housing prices are climbing at a high rate

More housing supply would alleviate home price rises

Expects a Fed report on central bank digital currency in Sept

Incoming inflation data has been higher than expected, but is still consistent with what we were talking about (regarding transitory inflation)

Cites school reopening that should ease labor market

Treasury yields remain near the lows of the day with 10s down 4.7 bps to 1.37%. Overall though you can't point to a headline from Powell in the Q&A that's moved the market.

