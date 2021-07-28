Powell Q&A: We still have 'some ground to cover' on labor market before taper goal reached

Still 'some ground to cover' before substantial further progress achieved

It is clear inflation will be running at 2% for the months ahead

Repeats 'some ground to cover'

The new messaging is 'some ground to cover' rather than 'still a ways to go' on substantial further progress. The market is taking this as dovish but I'm not so sure. It sounds like a fall taper announcement is possible. At the same time, if you were worried about a taper announcement today or at Jackson Hole, you can strike off that risk

