Powell Q&A: Believes there will be a need for Fed to do more

It may well be the case that the economy needs more support 'from all of us'

Repeats commitment to lending "forcefully, proactively, and aggressively"



Our main tool is aiding companies and "preventing avoidable insolvency"

We think our policy stance is right where it should be for now

We've done quiet a bit of thinking about what we could do in the future, we're waiting to find out more about the economy

We don't make grants, we can't make grants

We will act to the absolute limit of our powers

'Medium term' means the next year or so

Mindful of damage to productive capacity

It will take 'some time' to get back to normal employment

Reopening will boost consumption but not to prior level

We're not going to be in any hurry to withdraw these policies

The Treasury still has plenty of equity. We have the ability to do that

We're going to see data in Q2 that's worse than we've ever seen

Forecasts today are particularly uncertain

Breakdowns were in capital markets, we will have to get to work on those

The crisis showed that you need to get your fiscal house in order

Our concern is that markets are working, we're not concerned about the levels per se



Powell left a few strong hints that he's prepared to do more and is expecting to do more. The Fed put is in play. If there's any trouble, they're going to deliver more.

