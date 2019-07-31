Powell Q&A: Fed is adjusting towards a "somewhat more accommodative policy"

The headline suggests this isn't a one-and-done.

Economy is as close to its objective in a long time

We are thinking of this as a mid-cycle adjustment to policy

We will be monitoring low inflation, trade policy and foreign growth



Notes 'risk management when asked about insurance cut

"There is definitely an insurance aspect to it"

We don't have a lot of experience in responding to global growth

Trade tensions evolve in a different way

Economy's performance shows monetary policy working

We will be "looking very carefully" at weak global growth, also notes trade and inflation

Manufacturing is weak all over the world, I wouldn't lay that all at the doorstep of trade, there's a cycle

There's no reason the economic expansion can't keep going

Powell says the engine of the economy is the "consumer," hope to help manufacturing, investment

We never take political considerations into account

Balance sheet reduction a matter of consistency and simplicity

Highly leveraged business sector could amplify a downturn



The hawks have taken over. The US dollar is soaring and stocks crumbling. EUR/USD is at a two-year low and the S&P 500 is down 30 points.

