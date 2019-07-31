Powell Q&A: Fed is adjusting towards a "somewhat more accommodative policy"

Powell taking questions

Powell
The headline suggests this isn't a one-and-done.
  • Economy is as close to its objective in a long time
  • We are thinking of this as a mid-cycle adjustment to policy
  • We will be monitoring low inflation, trade policy and foreign growth
  • Notes 'risk management when asked about insurance cut
  • "There is definitely an insurance aspect to it"
  • We don't have a lot of experience in responding to global growth
  • Trade tensions evolve in a different way
  • Economy's performance shows monetary policy working
  • We will be "looking very carefully" at weak global growth, also notes trade and inflation
  • Manufacturing is weak all over the world, I wouldn't lay that all at the doorstep of trade, there's a cycle
  • There's no reason the economic expansion can't keep going
  • Powell says the engine of the economy is the "consumer," hope to help manufacturing, investment
  • We never take political considerations into account
  • Balance sheet reduction a matter of consistency and simplicity
  • Highly leveraged business sector could amplify a downturn
The hawks have taken over. The US dollar is soaring and stocks crumbling. EUR/USD is at a two-year low and the S&P 500 is down 30 points.

