Powell Q&A: It would take a 'material reassessment' of outlook to shift stance

Powell comments to reporters:

He emphasized 'material' 3-4 times.

  • Risks to the outlook have shifted more positively
  • Says he was generally referring to less uncertainty on trade
  • Consumer facing companies say consumers doing well
  • Economy has been resilient to winds blowing this year
  • Today's business investment in GDP was weak
  • We generally hike because we see inflation moving up, we don't see that now
  • Inflation expectations are quite central to its framework
  • If we were to have a sustained reduction in trade tensions, it would bode well but I wouldn't expect immediate effects; it would take time
  • Significant inflation rise needed before any rate hike
  • There is a big and growing difference in rural and urban outcomes
  • GM strikes likely too 'a couple tenths' off growth this quarter but is likely to return
  • Policy is 'somewhat accommodative' in my estimation
  • Not seeing asset bubbles, monitoring
  • We think liquidity in the financial system is ample but we're working to make it move more-freely
The dollar initially rallied but everything reversed when Powell said that it would take a significant rise in inflation before they start hiking again. That was a strong message they'll be on the sidelines.
