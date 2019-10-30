Powell Q&A: It would take a 'material reassessment' of outlook to shift stance

He emphasized 'material' 3-4 times.

Risks to the outlook have shifted more positively

Says he was generally referring to less uncertainty on trade

Consumer facing companies say consumers doing well

Economy has been resilient to winds blowing this year

Today's business investment in GDP was weak

We generally hike because we see inflation moving up, we don't see that now

Inflation expectations are quite central to its framework



If we were to have a sustained reduction in trade tensions, it would bode well but I wouldn't expect immediate effects; it would take time

Significant inflation rise needed before any rate hike

There is a big and growing difference in rural and urban outcomes

GM strikes likely too 'a couple tenths' off growth this quarter but is likely to return

Policy is 'somewhat accommodative' in my estimation

Not seeing asset bubbles, monitoring

We think liquidity in the financial system is ample but we're working to make it move more-freely



The dollar initially rallied but everything reversed when Powell said that it would take a significant rise in inflation before they start hiking again. That was a strong message they'll be on the sidelines.

